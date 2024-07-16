Former Dallas Mavericks Starter Reveals Reason for Joining Clippers
Derrick Jones Jr. was one of the most pivotal players in the Dallas Mavericks making it to the NBA Finals. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that he was going to return to the Mavericks, then suddenly he joined the team's biggest rival - the LA Clippers.
During an NBA Summer League media session, Derrick Jones Jr. revealed why he left the Western Conference champion Mavericks to join a Clippers team that he defeated in the first round
"I talked to the ownership, the front office, and the coaching staff," Derrick Jones Jr. said. "The route they were looking to go to was towards me and have me come in there and fill that 3/4 role, be aggressive offensively, and be who I am defensively. Go out there and try and win a championship."
The Clippers saw firsthand what Derrick Jones Jr. did to Paul George in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. He made a boisterous claim of guarding the team's best player, and he did just that. The end result was George having his worst scoring playoffs since the 2013 playoffs, even worse than the bubble. Now, the Clippers are rewarding Jones with leading their defense.
"It means I gotta go out there and be who I am," Derrick Jones Jr. said. "Defensively, when I was with the Mavs, I was on-ball best defender, I was guarding the best player every night. That's one thing I took pride in, I tell them every night that I want the best player."
The LA Clippers may not have the offensive superstar power that they had last season, but they'll have the best defense they've had in years next season.
