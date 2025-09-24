Former NBA Guard Patrick Beverley's Bold Claim About Clippers Tenure
The NBA has seen just a handful of elite defensive guards over the last several years, with notable players like Jrue Holiday, Marcus Smart, and Tony Allen headlining the category. However, is there another player who deserved to be in the conversation for the best defensive guard in the NBA?
In a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley shares a very bold take that not many fans seem to agree with. Beverley believes that while he was playing for the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets, he was the best guard defender in the NBA.
"In that span of Houston Rockets [and] Clippers, I was probably the best defensive guard in the NBA. You know what I'm saying? At that time," Beverley said.
Patrick Beverley's impact in LA
Beverley played four seasons for the Clippers, where he undoubtedly made a huge impact on defense. Through four seasons, Beverley averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, finishing top ten in Defensive Player of the Year voting twice and making All-Defensive Second Team in the 2019-20 season.
Beverley might be tooting his own horn a bit too much with this take, but he is not too far off. Sure, Beverley might not have been the best defensive guard in the league, but he was up there with the cream of the crop. Jrue Holiday, especially, likely owned that title for years, and Beverley simply is not on that same level.
Regardless, the Clippers were a good team when Beverley was on the floor, thanks to his defensive prowess.
Fans disagree with Beverley's take
Of course, many fans dislike Beverley because he was a polarizing player and they tend to disagree with most everything that he says, but he is getting too much disrespect for this recent statement than he likely deserves.
"You played during Peak Jrue Holiday years, settle down bro," one fan said.
"The amount of delusional confidence Pat Beverly has should be studied. I believe his delusion and work ethic is what helped him have an NBA career," another fan commented.
"He was definitely in the conversation during that stretch. Not mad at him for picking himself. Jrue, Smart and Tony Allen would probably pick themselves but Tony Allen is the only one with the accolades to match during that particular stretch. Jrue and Smart were after," one fan defended.
"Bro what!? Pat Bev was a hustle player nothing more. Decent off ball defender. Absolute traffic cone defending anyone bigger on ball. Jrue Holiday dog walks this dude every day of the week," another fan replied.
Regardless of what fans think, Beverley was undoubtedly one of the best defensive guards in the NBA from the 2013-14 season to 2020-21, even though he was likely never the absolute best.