Ty Lue Provides Positive Update on Derrick Jones Jr. & Injured Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are making the most of the long break between games this week thanks to NBA Cup schedule. After having last played on Saturday against the Timberwolves, the Clippers don't play until Thursday, when they visit Houston to take on the 15-6 Rockets. This has allowed them the opportunity to have multiple practices in the past few days, which doesn't happen often in the grueling regular season. The hope is that the extra rest and practice time will help the Clippers turn things around after losing 10 of their last 12 games.

This small break has also allowed the Clippers to get healthier. Head coach Ty Lue provided an injury update on Tuesday, giving positive news about Jordan Miller, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Derrick Jones Jr.

Tyronn Lue on the practice status of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jordan Miller, and Derrick Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/gFn2g5CVpQ — Law Murray 🎄 (@LawMurrayTheNU) December 9, 2025

Jordan Miller & Bogdanovic Full Participants in Clippers' Practices

The Athletic's Law Murray shared a clip of Lue discussing the statuses of the injured Clippers. He said that Miller and Bogdanovic were full participants in practice, and Jones is progressing well. Jones has been on the court and had individual workouts on Monday and Tuesday.

Jones suffered a knee injury against the Celtics on November 16 and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL. A timetable of six weeks was given before his re-evaluation, which means that he is still at least a few weeks away from returning to NBA action.

Miller has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries. After starting the season with a hamstring injury, the young wing has been dealing with a back ailment. He made a brief return in Miami on December 1, but was sidelined after five minutes after re-aggravating the injury. Lue's remarks should put him in line to play against the Rockets on Thursday. He will give the Clippers much-needed youth and dynamism on the perimeter.

Bogdanovic made his return from a hip contusion after eight weeks on Saturday. He played 23 minutes in Minnesota, finishing with nine points, a rebound, and two assists. He will be a crucial piece offensively in the depleted Clippers backcourt, especially after Chris Paul's departure. Bogi has been injury-prone in recent years, so there is always a risk for the veteran shooting guard to miss games, but it looks like he is back in full health.

Against Houston, the Clippers will be without Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and Derrick Jones Jr. Besides these expected absences, Los Angeles will be healthy and well-rested.

