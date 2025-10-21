Gilbert Arenas Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Kawhi Leonard Investigation
The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2025-26 season with one of the best rosters in the NBA, having added Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul during the offseason. After being the NBA's surprise 50-win team last season, the Clippers arguably look like a title contender for 2026.
However, what could hold them back and keep them distracted from the end goal is the looming investigation into the franchise. This offseason, investigative journalist Pablo Torre uncovered a potential scandal within the organization where they used former team sponsor Aspiration to pay Kawhi Leonard and circumvent the salary cap.
Since then, and with more information coming out seemingly every week, people of all sorts have come forth to share their thoughts. One of those was former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who isn't shy on speaking his mind and saying things as he sees them. In a recent interview, Arenas was asked about the allegations and shared his candid thoughts.
Gilbert Arenas Says What Everyone's Been Thinking
"Let's be honest, to get around in a salary cap in a business where you're capping off million and billionaire from spending money that they want to spend, I want to pay you, but I can't because these broke boys are complaining, so I gotta figure out how to get you to this team," Arenas said.
When it comes down to it, most of these owners come from business backgrounds, and may look to use loopholes and bend the rules to get things to play in their favor.
"You think he would be the only one guilty of it? The commissioner works for the owners, so how many of these other owners will be guilty of the same thing? So, if you investigate this one, then that means you're going to have to open up investigations for all of them, and at the end of the day, they pay you your salary. So, you're not going to find anything," Arenas added.
While the Clippers are under investigation now, Torre has expressed that he could decide to look into the New York Knicks and their deals with Jalen Brunson, since they've been able to sign him far below market value despite being arguably a Top 10 player.
"Don't tell me how to spend my money, that's really what it is. I want to pay him, that's why I gotta do all this jumping through the hoops s**ts to give him $28 million, because that's what I think he's worth. The salary cap is a way to put us on the same playing feel, it's not like they want to be on it," Arenas concluded.
Arenas definitely has some sense to his thinking, but it doesn't mean much until a verdict is reached in the investigation. Either Arenas saw it coming, or he jumped too far to conclusions.