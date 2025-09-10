Hall of Fame Guard Defends Clippers Amid Kawhi Leonard Investigation
The Los Angeles Clippers are the talk of the NBA offseason, but not for the right reasons. They transformed their roster that won 50 games last season into one that is arguably better, adding Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez, and John Collins. On paper, they look like a championship contender, but now they have bigger problems.
Last week, the NBA world was shocked to learn allegations against the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard that owner Steve Ballmer allegedly helped Leonard secure just under $50 million in endorsements on a 'no-show deal'. Since then, Ballmer has come forward to deny any wrongdoing, and the NBA has started its investigation.
Since then, everyone has started to share their thoughts and opinions on the situation. One of those is NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway, who expressed his candid thoughts on the investigation in an interview with Action Network.
Tim Hardaway Expresses His Thoughts
"Hey, if you can do it, you can do it!" Hardaway said bluntly. "If you get away with it, you get away with it. But I tell you this – where there's smoke, there's fire."
NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently spoke at a press conference after the NBA Board of Governors meeting, sharing that he doesn't know the facts of the case and will leave all of that to the investigation. And according to Hardaway, he has full faith in the NBA to catch the Clippers if they are indeed in the wrong.
"If the NBA thinks that you are wrong about doing stuff like that. They’re gonna get you, they're gonna get you," Hardaway said. "I say this – I'm not for sure. I'm not sure. I’ve heard things. I heard things, just like a lot of people have heard things, that a lot of that has been going on."
Based on Hardaway's overall quote and thoughts, it seems as though NBA teams in the past haven't exactly tried to follow the rules, citing an incident in 1996 with the Miami Heat offering lucrative contracts to both Juwan Hoard and Alonzo Morning.
However, as Hardaway said and is believed by many, the truth will come out one way or another. Based on Ballmer coming forward and denying any wrongdoing on ESPN and welcoming an investigation, it seems as though the Clippers might not face any serious punishments or any punishment in general.
