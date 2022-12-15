Injury Report: Devin Booker Receives Status Upgrade vs. Clippers

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers are set to face off on Thursday evening in a rematch of the 2021 Western Conference Finals. The Clippers and their fans have been hoping for an opportunity to see how they line up with the Suns when both teams are at full strength, especially since Phoenix eliminated them with Kawhi Leonard sidelined in 2021.

While the Clippers will not be fully healthy for Thursday's matchup, the Suns are dealing with some injury issues as well. Both Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton are being listed as questionable for this game; however, for Booker, this is actually a status upgrade.

Being out for the team's previous matchup, Booker has been upgraded to questionable vs. the Clippers, meaning he may or may not play in this game. Since he received a status upgrade, it feels likely that he will play, unless it ends up being a true game time decision that is dependent on pregame warmups.

These two teams have had some good battles since Phoenix began their run of regular season success, and this game could be another fun one if Booker plays. While the Clippers will likely be without Kawhi Leonard, they will have Paul George lead the way alongside a supporting cast that has been playing much better as of late.

The Clippers and Suns will begin at 7:30 PM PST in Los Angeles.

