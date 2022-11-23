Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT vs. Warriors

After suffering a torn ACL in the 2021 playoffs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season. Returning for just two games to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Leonard was sidelined again for 12 consecutive games with stiffness in his surgically repaired knee. Now just three games into his return from that setback, Leonard has been sidelined again with an ankle sprain.

Leonard will join his co-star Paul George on the bench for Wednesday night's game vs. the Golden State Warriors, as George is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Monday night's contest vs. the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers have struggled to stay healthy since acquiring Leonard and George in 2019, as the star duo has played together in just 84 of the team's 244 games since joining forces three years ago. In what was supposed to be their best shot at a title, and what still could very well be their best shot at a title, the Clippers have already been hit with injuries.

There is no clarity on how severe these injuries are for Leonard and George, but head coach Ty Lue seemed to indicate that George is at least day-to-day at the moment. There has been no update, big or small, on the longterm status of Leonard.

The Clippers will be up against it on Wednesday when they head into Golden State without their star duo.

