Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's Status vs. Denver Nuggets

With Kawhi Leonard battling an illness and Paul George dealing with hamstring discomfort, the LA Clippers are listing their two stars as questionable for Thursday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Both players are set to travel on the trip, but their availability is uncertain for the first game of the upcoming back to back.

Both players were present at Wednesday morning's practice, but head coach Ty Lue was uncertain if they would be full participants. It is at least good news that they are both traveling, especially with Leonard's illness, as it indicates there is no concern about the possibility of him being contagious.

There is a chance that if Leonard and George play in Thursday night's game vs. Denver, they will not play in Friday night's game vs. Minnesota. Leonard will for sure only play one of the two games at most, but the Clippers could opt for a similar approach with George, who has recently re-tweaked the same hamstring that has given him issues this season.

Having lost three-straight games, the Clippers need to get back on the right track. This is a difficult road back-to-back coming up, and they could very much use their two best players. A pair of wins would go a long way towards reestablishing some momentum for a group that has really been scuffling.

