Skip to main content

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will play Saturday vs. the San Antonio Spurs
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.

Leonard made his return from a 12-game absence on Thursday night vs. the Detroit Pistons, and while he was understandably rusty, he impacted the game on both ends. When asked after the game if there was anything the team needed to look at in terms of Leonard's health situation, Clippers head coach Ty Lue chuckled and said, "Playing Saturday."

Suggesting that Leonard's availability for this game against the Spurs would be the ultimate indicator of how he came out of that game vs. Detroit, Lue realizes that this is a game by game thing for his star forward. The hope is that he can regain he pre-injury form sooner rather than later, but until then, it will be a game by game process of monitoring how he feels.

The team has not given a specific minutes restriction for Leonard, but he will likely continue playing in 6-7 minute spurts. The team is rightfully prioritizing his health over everything, and it is encouraging that he is once again set to play on Saturday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About 'Devastating' Injury in 2021 Playoffs

Marcus Morris: Joe Ingles Gave Kawhi Leonard 'Cheap Shot' in Playoffs

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

USATSI_19471355_168390270_lowres
News

John Wall Makes History During Clippers vs Spurs

By Farbod Esnaashari
0dc40af0-7fb2-11eb-b49d-ea358ad1cf3a
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19360363
News

LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19453603
News

Kawhi Leonard Believes His Full Injury Recovery Timeline is Two Years

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17520655
News

Jason Preston Honoring Mother During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

By Joey Linn
USATSI_13994856_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Truth of Kawhi Leonard's Hilarious Personality

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 8, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Upgraded to Questionable vs. Pistons

By Joey Linn
doncic-batum-clippers-mavericks-cropped
News

NBA Admits Missed Call in Final Seconds of Clippers vs. Mavericks

By Joey Linn