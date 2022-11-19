Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs

Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.

Leonard made his return from a 12-game absence on Thursday night vs. the Detroit Pistons, and while he was understandably rusty, he impacted the game on both ends. When asked after the game if there was anything the team needed to look at in terms of Leonard's health situation, Clippers head coach Ty Lue chuckled and said, "Playing Saturday."

Suggesting that Leonard's availability for this game against the Spurs would be the ultimate indicator of how he came out of that game vs. Detroit, Lue realizes that this is a game by game thing for his star forward. The hope is that he can regain he pre-injury form sooner rather than later, but until then, it will be a game by game process of monitoring how he feels.

The team has not given a specific minutes restriction for Leonard, but he will likely continue playing in 6-7 minute spurts. The team is rightfully prioritizing his health over everything, and it is encouraging that he is once again set to play on Saturday night.

