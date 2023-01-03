Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Ruled OUT vs. Miami Heat

The LA Clippers are back home to host the Miami Heat, but they will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard. After being downgraded to questionable with a non-covid related illness, Leonard was ruled out around two hours before game time. The Clippers will now go into a battle with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat without their best player.

It was a rocky road trip for the Clippers, who were able to pull-off a big time comeback vs. the Detroit Pistons and a solid win vs. the Toronto Raptors, but dropped winnable games in Boston and Indiana before heading back home. The team is still searching for their identity right now, with different rotations playing nightly, primarily due to the amount of injuries the team has experienced.

With Leonard out, the Clippers will start Terance Mann in his place at small forward. Mann has been in and out of the rotation so far this year, but as a proven player for this Clippers team, he is a trusted option to step in and start in place of Leonard.

The Clippers will play this one game at home before heading on the road to play the Denver Nuggets. Their home heavy schedule to start the year is now beginning to shift, and it's coming at a time where their opponents are also more difficult. This will be a big win to get against Miami if the Clippers can take down the Heat without Kawhi Leonard.

