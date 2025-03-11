Injury Report: Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Los Angeles Clippers are hitting the road for the next three games and their first stop is against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Tuesday's game will be the second of three meetings between the two teams. The Clippers took game one in a game that was tightly contested in the first and fourth quarters, ending in a final score of 116-113. Norman Powell led the way for Los Angeles, totaling 35 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists on 48/33/83 shooting splits.
The Clippers have six players listed on their injury report: Norman Powell, Ben Simmons, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers, and Seth Lundy.
Norman Powell is listed as OUT with a right hamstring strain.
Ben Simmons is listed as OUT with left knee injury management.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, Trentyn Flowers and Seth Lundy are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Herbert Jones, Dejounte Murray, Kelly Olynyk, and Lester Quinones.
Jose Alvarado is questionable with left hip soreness, Brandon Boston is out with a left ankle stress reaction, Herbert Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture, Kelly Olynyk is out due to rest, and Lester Quinones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will face off on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade