Injury Report: Luka Doncic Receives Upgraded Status vs. Clippers

After initially listing Luka Doncic as questionable vs. the LA Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks have upgraded their superstar to probable for this game. The matchup between Doncic and the Clippers is always a good one, as the two sides have grown very familiar with one another over the last several seasons.

Since Doncic entered the league, no player has scored more points vs. the Clippers than he has, and it isn't even close. While this is partially due to the amount of matchups he has had with the Clippers, it is also a product of his dominance. A handful for any team to deal with, Doncic does seem to have an extra gear for the Clippers.

With LA on a six-game losing streak, the team is in desperate need of a win. Their schedule has just begun to get difficult, and it won't get any easier for a while. Failing to capitalize on the league's easiest schedule to start the year, the Clippers now find themselves at 21-21. Health has been an issue, but so has coaching, execution, and overall roster construction. What was touted as the deepest roster in basketball during the summer has ended up looking much more top heavy than expected. This is magnified when the top talent is rarely available.

Likely up against Luka Doncic on Tuesday night, the Clippers have their work cut out for them.

