Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT vs. LA Clippers

© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will miss this game for the OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without two key players in their first matchup with the LA Clippers this season, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will miss Tuesday night's game due to injuries.

Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a left hip contusion, while Giddey is dealing with a right ankle sprain. This news comes after it was announced that both Paul George and Marcus Morris would miss this game for the Clippers, as George is dealing with an illness, and Morris is away from the team for a personal matter.

With both sides down two key players, the Clippers should have the depth and top-end talent to pull out a victory on Tuesday. These same two teams will play again on Thursday, but it is currently unclear if any of the currently unavailable players will be set to return for that matchup.

The Thunder and Clippers are on two very different timelines, as the Clippers expect to contend this year, while OKC is more content with losses. While this is true, it is also important to remember that the players on the floor are not interested in losing, even if management would prefer that outcome. Because of this, the Clippers will have to approach this game with the same level of focus they would bring against a contender.

The Thunder and Clippers are set to tip-off at 5:00 PM PST.

