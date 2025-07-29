James Harden's One-Word Reaction to Chris Paul's Emotional Clippers Return
Chris Paul may have never won a championship with the LA Clippers, but that doesn't make him any less of a hero in the eyes of the team's fans.
On Monday afternoon, Paul conducted a press conference in front of fans, where they embraced him like no other. It was a moment that came as somewhat of a surprise, considering Paul's hostile exit from the franchise in 2017.
Hundreds of Clippers fans flocked to Intuit Dome to see Chris Paul's return, giving him multiple standing ovations.
Upon seeing the hundreds of fans, Paul found himself emotional. As the crowd chanted "CP3," Paul couldn't believe himself. Despite everything that happened between him and the Clippers after leaving the team, the fanbase never held any ill will toward him.
It wasn't just the fans excited to see Chris Paul return, but some of his former teammates as well.
"CRACKIN!" James Harden said on Instagram.
Harden and Paul once played together on the Houston Rockets in a team that was incredibly close to making the NBA Finals. There were tumultuous viral moments on the team, but it looks like those days are long gone. The two future NBA Hall of Famers are ready to compete for a championship again.
The 2025 LA Clippers may be the oldest team in the NBA, but they're arguably one of the most talented. With the additions of Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and John Collins, many are putting the Clippers as potential championship favorites. At the same time, injuries could always derail a team that old.