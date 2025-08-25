Jayson Tatum, NBA Stars Show Support for Bradley Beal at Wedding
The Phoenix Suns entered the 2024-25 season with a big three of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. While it was a roster with plenty of offensive talent, it was an expensive trio that withheld the team from making the necessary additions around them to combat their weaknesses. Noticing this, Phoenix took action this offseason.
It started with the Suns trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, then following that up by buying out the remainder of Bradley Beal's contract to open the way for him to join the Los Angeles Clippers. After trading away Norman Powell prior, the Clippers' landing of Beal gives them an upgrade over Powell at a cheaper cost.
Now, Beal is on the most competitive roster of his career yet, as he'll be looking to chase a ring with the group of veterans around him during the 2026 postseason. Speaking of rings, though, Beal secured one off the court this summer, getting married to Kamiah Adams-Beal. Well, to be specific, the couple was already married, but didn't hold a big ceremony due to the pandemic.
Regardless, NBA stars from across the league attended, from former teammates to close friends.
The Celebration
Captured by photos shared on social media, Beal's groomsmen included Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Golden State Warriors champion Quinn Cook, and NBA veteran Garrett Temple.
Beal's connection with Tatum stems from their routes in St. Louis, as the two attended Chaminade College Preparatory School. There, they created a connection, despite Beal being much older than him. Beal was an established player before Tatum even joined the Duke Blue Devils, and now the two players are competing for titles at the highest level.
Some other stars that showed up included Beal's former Suns teammate Durant, who was pictured alongside rapper The Game at the party. While fans might've seen a tough scene in Phoenix while Durant and Beal were there, it appears there was no bad blood if Durant came out for his wedding.
One attendee who was definitely an emotional one for NBA fans was John Wall, the recently retired ex-All-Star. Wall, similarly to Beal, joined the Clippers late in his career, but Beal will look to have more success than Wall did, who was limited due to injuries during his stint.
Now, Beal can pivot his attention to a major upcoming season, as teams like the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and other Western Conference contenders won't make things easy for the Clippers in their pursuit of an NBA title.
