Clippers Injury Report vs. Kings: John Collins to Return Against Short-Handed Sacramento

The Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back as they hope to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 35-32 for the season. The Kings, on the other hand, have lost 21 of their last 25 games and are headed straight to the lottery. They will also have a significant health disadvantage over the Clippers on Saturday night.

Kings Are Severely Short-Handed vs. Clippers on Saturday

Other than Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Bradley Beal, who have already been ruled out for the season, the Clippers will be at near full strength. The 37-year-old Nicolas Batum will rest, but LA will have everyone else on the roster available, including Darius Garland and John Collins.

Garland had missed last night's game against the Bulls for injury management reasons, as he has not yet been cleared to play on both legs of a back-to-back. Collins has missed the last seven gams with a neck strain but is finally off the injury report. The starting power forward should be back playing his usual role.

This will be the first game together for Collins and Garland. On paper, the pick-and-roll duo has the potential to be a dynamic partnership. Having a reliable go-to two-man action could boost the Clippers' offense in the final stretch of the season.

For the Kings, their season from hell continues, not only in terms of their record, but also in terms of their injuries. Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, and Domantas Sabonis have all undergone season-ending injuries. Keegan Murray has been out since the end of February and remains without a timetable to return. Devin Carter, Malik Monk, and Drew Eubanks have also been listed as out for Saturday's clash.

In their last game against the Hornets, the short-handed Kings had to rely heavily on their starters because of their lack of depth. DeMar DeRozan and Nique Clifford both had to play over 40 minutes as the Kings only played eight players in the home loss. Players who are on ten-day contracts and two-way deals, like Killian Hayes and Daeqwon Plowden, have been playing significant minutes for Sacramento amid their injuries. Ex-Clipper Russell Westbrook, who missed the Hornets game, is not on the injury report and will be available against his former team.

The Clippers have won both contests against the Kings this season. The Pacific division rivals will meet again on April 5 as the Clippers hope to sweep the season series to secure a playoff spot.