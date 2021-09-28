September 28, 2021
Justise Winslow Reveals How He Got His Name

LA Clippers forward Justise Winslow revealed how he got his unique name
Justise Winslow has one of the coolest first names in basketball, and on Tuesday morning he finally revealed its origin story. The LA Clippers held a media availability session during their first day of training camp, and Winslow was one of the players who spoke.

When asked how he got his name, Winslow said that it was originally supposed to be "Justin," but his older brother kept saying "Justice." Winslow said his mom likes to be original, so she threw an "S" in place of the "C," and he was ultimately named Justise.

Winslow, who has dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout his career, told the media today that he has felt his game coming back to him over the last three months. While he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his NBA career, Winslow has shown flashes of elite defense when on the floor. In the 2019-20 season, Winslow held his opponents to 38.7% from the field, which was 6th best in the entire NBA amongst all players who defended at least 100 shots.

Winslow's defensive ability speaks for itself, but he anticipates handling the ball a lot for the Clippers this season. When asked how he would approach his upcoming role on the team, Winslow said, "Just being who I am naturally, being a playmaker on both ends of the floor." Winslow also emphasized that his versatility should compliment those around him.

Justise Winslow has has a unique name, an intriguing upside, and is seemingly ready to help the Clippers win.

