Kawhi Leonard Gives Glowing Praise to New Clippers Teammate
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers matched up against the Denver Nuggets for a rematch of their 2025 Western Conference First Round series, where Denver squeezed out the seven-game series win. Over the offseason, both teams made significant changes to their 50-win rosters, positioning them to compete against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the Clippers fell short on Sunday night, 102-94, it was another opportunity for the organization to assess what it has in its new additions. Bradley Beal has yet to suit up, but Brook Lopez played his second preseason game, putting up an impressive performance off the bench that prompted some high praise from star forward Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard's High Praise For Lopez
"I love that we have a shooting five. And we don’t have to put a 6’7” or 6’8” guy in to try to fill that center void," Leonard said. "He can score on a small or like size in the post. He’s been doing great… Veteran guy. Well spoken. Knows how to bring humor in the locker room as well."
Lopez is set to start his 18th season in the NBA this year and is set to serve as a full-time reserve for the first time in his career. With the talented Ivica Zubac in front of him, Lopez still brings a different skillset for the Clippers that should allow them to exploit certain matchups.
"You need that as the season goes on, because you do have a lot of boring days. You need that team camaraderie and somebody to give you a laugh," Leonard added.
Lopez's Role On The Clippers
As Leonard points out, it's not just what Lopez brings on the court, but also his presence in the locker room as well. The Clippers have plenty of older players and leaders with someone like Chris Paul, but Lopez brings the humorous dynamic that can help get the team back on track during the low points of the year.
However, looking at his impact on the court, Lopez will provide immediate value as a floor spacer and shot blocker, but most importantly, a reliable backup behind Zubac.
Last season, the Clippers struggled to find consistency behind Zubac, as Mo Bamba, Drew Eubanks, and Kai Jones were all players who attempted to fill that role. Now, with Lopez joining the team, he's already making an impact on and off the court, and the regular season is still over a week away from getting underway.