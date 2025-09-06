Kawhi Leonard Makes First Public Appearance Since Allegations
The Los Angeles Clippers have been the talk of the NBA this week, and it's not because of their offseason moves. Coming off a surprise 50-win season, the Clippers have drastically improved their roster, as they'll look to get over the hump in the 2025-26 season and potentially compete for an NBA title.
However, the attention on the Clippers this week hasn't been positive. A report from The Athletic's Pablo Torre on Wednesday revealed allegations against Steve Ballmer and Kawhi Leonard that the two were circumventing the NBA salary cap through a company, Aspiration, that paid Leonard $28 million for a no-show deal.
Since then, Clippers owner Ballmer has come forth publicly to address the allegations, appearing on ESPN on Thursday night in an interview with Ramona Shelburne. Ballmer approached it as expected, denying the allegations and welcoming an investigation by the NBA to clear his name.
Being the quiet and reserved player he is, it's no shock that Leonard hasn't come forth with a statement yet. But, the star forward just made his first public appearance since the allegations were brought forth against him.
Kawhi Steps Out
During the semifinals of the US Open, Leonard was spotted in a suite, seemingly minding his business with earbuds in as he watched the tennis. A star-studded event that has seen plenty of celebrity attendees, it's no shock to see an NBA star like Leonard. But, given the allegations brought forth against him, it's interesting to see him present.
Where Does The Investigation Stand Now?
Earlier on Friday, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the NBA has decided to hire law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rose and Katz, the same firm that investigated ex-NBA owners Ronald Sterling and Robert Sarver.
There's no telling how long this investigation will go on, but it appears as though the Clippers will cooperate and the league will take things seriously, as the team could be in for some serious punishments if they are proven guilty.
Torre also shared late Thursday that Aspiration didn't just give Leonard a $28 million deal, but also gave him a "secret $20M side-deal", which was first reported by Boston Sports Business Journal.
Therefore, given that Ballmer invested $50 million in Aspiration and Leonard's compensation with $48 million total, it definitely raises eyebrows. And with Torre suggesting he may look into Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks, who knows what's to come.