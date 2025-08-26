Kawhi Leonard Reveals Unique Two-Word Phrase During China Tour
Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is known to be a man of few words, but when he does speak, it seems to instantly take hold as a memorable phrase or statement. Even when he tried to laugh at his introductory press conference with the Toronto Raptors years ago, he became the center of a lasting meme.
While in Chengdu, China, for his planned end-of-summer Asian tour, Leonard revealed a two-word phrase that he says every time he believes his shot is going in. Given other potential connotations and Leonard's dry tone when making the revelation, the phrase is already on its way to going viral just hours after it was first posted.
"Wet ball," Leonard told an interviewer. "That's a basketball term. When I shoot the ball and I know it's going in, I say, ‘WET BALL'."
Leonard's statement drew plenty of humorous reactions on X, proving that fans will likely remember and laugh at his quip for quite some time.
“'Wet Ball' after a game 7 winner would send my to psyche ward 😭," @iikagaii replied.
"The way he explaining it to her got me (crying)," @BronGotGame added.
"Kawhi is funny without even trying to be 😂😂😂😂😂," @MelloMamba wrote.
"We used to say “that’s wet” but “wet ball” is new 😂. Love this dude. San Diego State University basketball 🐐🔥," @MB_Cali added.
"Kawhi saying ‘wet ball’ just adds to the lore man shoots 49% midrange and makes it look effortless," @ClaimTheDrop wrote.
Season Closing In
With Leonard fully healthy and a new crop of veteran talent joining him this season in Los Angeles, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Clippers' chances at a deeper playoff run next season. Once Leonard returns from Asia, he'll have just about the entire month of September and some change to prepare for the Clippers' preseason opener on October 9.
Ironically, that game coincidentally happens to be scheduled against a Chinese opponent in the Guangzhou Loong-Lions. The Loong-Lions will be the ones taking the intercontinental trip this time around, meeting Leonard's Clippers at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.
The Clippers are scheduled to open their regular season on the road against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 22, with tip-off at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City currently set for 6 p.m. PDT. The Clippers' home opener is scheduled for two nights later on Oct. 24 against the Phoenix Suns, with tip-off for that game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT.
