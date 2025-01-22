Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Celtics vs Clippers
For the past few seasons, the LA Clippers and Boston Celtics have produced some of the most fun matchups in the NBA. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case so much this season.
LA was throttled when the Celtics faced off against the Clippers on November 25. The Clippers lost 126-94 and even allowed a 51-point second quarter. Kawhi Leonard was not available to face off against Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown in November, and it seems like that'll be the case again on Wednesday.
The LA Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as out against the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management. The news upset Clippers fans as Leonard missed the team's latest game against the Chicago Bulls due to injury management as well. It's been well-documented that the Clippers don't play Leonard in back-to-backs, and it seems like they'll be resting him against Boston so that he can play against the Wizards on Thursday.
Many Clippers fans have interpreted Leonard being out against the Celtics as the team punting the game in favor of winning against the Wizards. It's an extreme mindset to think, but it's an understandable one through the frustration of fans.
Through the five games Leonard has played this season, he's averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 49/35/80 shooting from the field. In his most recent game against the Lakers, he put up 19 points and 4 assists on 69.2% shooting in 24 minutes.
The LA Clippers face off against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST.
