Kawhi Leonard's X2 Drink Partners With Anheuser-Busch’s AB ONE

Kawhi Leonard's energy drink brand X2 Performance has officially announced today that they've partnered with Anheuser-Busch’s AB ONE.

What does this mean exactly? It means that the X2 drinks will now be distributed through the AB ONE network, and now available in retail stores like: 7-11, ampm, Circle K and Anabi Oil locations. X2 drinks will also expand from being sold at CVS and Subway, to including convenience stores and supermarkets.

“The energy drink consumer is moving towards better-for-you products, and we are extremely excited about working with X2 Performance to deliver their products to meet our retailers’ needs.” said Scott King, VP of Marketplace, AB ONE for Anheuser-Busch.

For those who may not know, Kawhi Leonard isn't just a sponsored athlete for X2, he's also an investor in the brand. Whatever success X2 has, Kawhi Leonard also shares. Other investors include: NFL All-Pros Saquon Barkley and Lavonte David, and Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole.

“Many critical steps have been taken this past year to set X2 up for success as we enter this critical growth phase with AB ONE” said X2 Board Chairman Eric Foss. "With X2’s unique position in the market and an experienced management team focused on rolling out the brand in a disciplined strategic manner, it is an exciting time to assume the Chairman role and help Mark and my fellow board members scale the business."

Despite being injured, Kawhi Leonard has been quietly making big moves. From producing his Culture Jam album, to growing his X2 energy drink brand, Kawhi Leonard is making silent moves.

