Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged some words following the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The two have some history of competitive banter, and it looks as if that will not be stopping anytime soon.

When asked after the game what happened between he and Embiid, Durant said, "If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game. We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

When asked if anything Embiid said crossed the line, Durant said "Hell no. He ain't really say nothing, I think I just was turnt up... Nah, he didn't say nothing that crossed the line. We all respect each other out there. I respect his team, I respect all the players on his team, and vice-versa. It's just how we play."

Durant added that he's sure the previous matchup between he and Embiid added some extra fuel to this matchup. "I'm glad that can bring the best out of an opponent... it's only going to make me better as a player," Durant said.

The 76ers and Nets will play again on March 10th in Philadelphia, in a game that will hopefully feature each teams' best players.

