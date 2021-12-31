Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant spoke on his altercation with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid
    Author:

    Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant spoke on his altercation with Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid

    Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged some words following the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The two have some history of competitive banter, and it looks as if that will not be stopping anytime soon.

    When asked after the game what happened between he and Embiid, Durant said, "If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been like that every game. Even the All-Star game. We just respect each other so much, that natural competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game... We love competition, and this is only going to make it better."

    When asked if anything Embiid said crossed the line, Durant said "Hell no. He ain't really say nothing, I think I just was turnt up... Nah, he didn't say nothing that crossed the line. We all respect each other out there. I respect his team, I respect all the players on his team, and vice-versa. It's just how we play."

    Read More

    Durant added that he's sure the previous matchup between he and Embiid added some extra fuel to this matchup. "I'm glad that can bring the best out of an opponent... it's only going to make me better as a player," Durant said.

    The 76ers and Nets will play again on March 10th in Philadelphia, in a game that will hopefully feature each teams' best players.

    James Harden Says Kyrie Irving Looked 'Elite' in Practice With Nets

    Austin Rivers Fires Back At Warriors Announcers For Disrespectful Comments

    Draymond Green Reveals What NBA Talks The Most Trash

    123021_Embiid_Durant_postgame_1920x1080
    News

    Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

    just now
    16162530666719
    News

    James Harden Says Kyrie Irving Looked 'Elite' in Practice With Nets

    16 minutes ago
    klaythompson-092520
    News

    Report: Klay Thompson Scrimmages With Steph Curry and Warriors Starters

    46 minutes ago
    draymond-green-warmup-iso
    News

    Draymond Green Blasts NBA For Postponing Warriors vs. Nuggets Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_12893986_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Reveals Serge Ibaka's Famous Speech to Raptors When Down 0-2 to Bucks

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17426255_168390270_lowres
    News

    Clippers' Shocked Reaction to Celtics Missing Historical Amount of Threes

    12 hours ago
    1237464710.0
    News

    Game Recap: LA Clippers Defeat Boston Celtics 91-82

    23 hours ago
    reggie-jackson-iso-looks
    News

    Injury Report: Reggie Jackson Clears Protocols, Doubtful vs. Celtics

    Dec 29, 2021