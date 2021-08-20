Key Dates for LA Clippers' 2021-22 Season

When are some of LA's best matchups for the upcoming season?

It feels like only yesterday that the Clippers were squaring off against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals.

Nearly two months have flown by in the blink of an eye, and the 2021-22 season is now just around the corner. On Friday, the NBA released the complete schedule for the upcoming year. Here are some of the most exciting matchups:

10/21: opening night @ Golden State Warriors (TNT)

10/23: home opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies

11/21 & 11.23: first-round rematch vs. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

12/3: battle for LA @ Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

12/13: Western Conference Finals rematch vs. Phoenix Suns (NBA TV)

12/15: Western Conference Semifinals rematch @ Utah Jazz (ESPN)

12/27: vs. Brooklyn Nets (NBA TV)

1/1: @ Brooklyn Nets

1/3: Patrick Beverley's return to Staples Center: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

1/6: Western Conference Finals rematch vs. Phoenix Suns (TNT)

2/3: battle for LA vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

2/6: welcome NBA champions to Staples Center: vs. Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)

2/10 & 2/12: first-round rematch @ Dallas Mavericks

2/15: Western Conference Finals rematch @ Phoenix Suns (TNT)

2/25: battle for LA @ Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

3/3: battle for LA @ Los Angeles Lakers (TNT)

3/18: Western Conference Semifinals rematch @ Utah Jazz

3/29: Western Conference Semifinals rematch vs. Utah Jazz (TNT)

4/1: @ NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks (NBA TV)

4/6: Western Conference Finals rematch vs. Phoenix Suns (ESPN)

4/10: final regular-season game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder