LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers suffered a tough loss in their last outing, blowing a 22-point lead in a 115-105 loss against Golden State. This afternoon, they'll get the chance to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls — but they can't afford to let off the gas again.

The Bulls certainly aren't world-beaters, and they're coming into this contest without a few key players due to injuries and health and safety protocols. That said, they may be better than their 4-6 record suggests. Three of Chicago's six losses have been by four points or less, including their two-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The main threat is Zach LaVine, who's gotten off to a strong start in his seventh NBA season. The bouncy guard is averaging 26.0 points (the 10th-best mark in the league), 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. In Friday's outing with the Lakers, he scored 19 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting in the first quarter and finished the night with 38.

The Clippers are more than equipped to handle him with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on the perimeter, but they'll need to be wary of Coby White as well. The second-year guard is logging 18.1 points per game and connecting on 37.5% of his three-point attempts this season, and he's prone to scoring outbursts.

As for the Clippers, this feels like a game where they could really get things working in the paint. The Bulls have one of the most porous defenses in the league, and Ty Lue has prioritized that type of aggression all season.

The offense should come easier this afternoon, so if the Clippers can successfully lock-in on defense, this one should go their way.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (6-4) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-6)

Date: Sunday, January 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -11.5

Moneyline: Bulls +540, Clippers -770

Over/Under: 222

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to Golden State

Kawhi Leonard says Clippers 'Have to Change' After Blowing Lead

Marcus Morris to Continue Coming Off Bench Behind Nicolas Batum