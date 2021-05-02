Los Angeles Clippers home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says Patrick Beverley is Nearing a Return

LA Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says Patrick Beverley is Nearing a Return

There is still no concrete timetable for Serge Ibaka.
Author:
Publish date:

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

There is still no concrete timetable for Serge Ibaka.

During his pregame interview prior to the LA Clippers’ Saturday night game against the Denver Nuggets, Head Coach Tyronn Lue gave an encouraging update on Patrick Beverley’s health status.

It’s an exciting development to be sure. Beverley has missed the Clippers’ last twelve games after fracturing a metacarpal bone in his left hand. Earlier in the season, he missed an additional twelve games due to right knee soreness. Overall, he’s played just 31 of a possible 65 games this season, a low number even for his injury-riddled standards.

When he’s been healthy, Beverley has been a solid starting point guard, despite only averaging eight points and 2.1 assists. Playing alongside ball-dominant wings like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Beverley is asked to do just two things: hit spot-up threes and play pesty, tenacious defense. He’s done that this season to a tee: He’s hitting 41.2% of his threes this season, and the Clippers have a 106.1 defensive rating when Beverley is on the floor. That latter figure is not only the second-highest on the team among rotation players (trailing only Rajon Rondo’s 103 defensive rating over 12 games played), it would sit higher than the no. 1-ranked Los Angeles Lakers’ defense as a whole.

If we’re to take Lue’s word literally, a ‘couple games’ would place his return date as May 6, against those very Lakers. This date is by no means set in stone, but it is encouraging to hear that Beverley will get some time to reacclimate himself to the team before the postseason begins on May 22.

Lue also gave an update on Serge Ibaka, who has missed the Clippers’ last 25 games with what the team has deemed as “lower back tightness.”

It sounds as though Ibaka’s return will be a bit more delayed than Beverley’s, but still, progress is progress. Ideally, Ibaka will return before the postseason as well, so Lue can have somewhat of an idea of what he’s dealing with rotation-wise before the Clippers are thrown into a seven-game series. However, with just seven games left in the regular season, that is looking less and less likely. 

Related Stories

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Pivotal Loss to the Denver Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard says his Foot Injury is 'Feeling Good'

VIDEO: Paul George and Chris Paul Don't Shake Hands After Clippers-Suns Game

Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) passes the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says Patrick Beverley is Nearing a Return

USATSI_16001977
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Pivotal Loss to the Denver Nuggets

USATSI_16000946_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard says his Foot Injury is 'Feeling Good'

USATSI_15789013
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING vs. Denver Nuggets

Apr 1, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball as center Ivica Zubac (40) provides coverage against Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15971353_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard is QUESTIONABLE Against Denver Nuggets

USATSI_15436572_168384702_lowres
News

VIDEO: Paul George and Chris Paul Don't Shake Hands After Clippers-Suns Game

USATSI_15943629
News

LA Clippers Sign Yogi Ferrell for Remainder of Season