Kawhi Leonard's MVP Candidacy Is in Serious Jeopardy With Latest Injury

It’s not always news when discussing Kawhi Leonard and having another injury, as it seems to be a recurring theme throughout his career. However, the latest one is somewhat different and sad to see at the same time.

The Los Angeles Clippers star limped off the floor with less than three minutes into the fourth quarter Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. He injured his left ankle after landing awkwardly, as the Clippers lost to the Kings 118-109.

Even though Sacramento is the worst team in the league, the loss was hardly the talking point of the night. Leonard hobbling to the locker room was a huge blow, and his injury was later diagnosed as a left ankle sprain, resulting in him being listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Clippers are still aiming to lock in a good play-in position, and having Leonard out for even a single game will hinder that push.

But perhaps Leonard is the one who has been dealt the bigger blow. All the talk that has been growing since the turn of the year for MVP will now go silent. The Clippers superstar is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 50.1% shooting from the field, 37.8% from 3, and 89.7% from the free-throw line across 53 games. He earned his seventh All-Star nod, was one of the top players in recent months, and climbed all the way to No. 9 on the official Kia MVP Ladder.

But all that will be for nothing if Leonard doesn’t come back to action real soon. He has already missed 14 games so far, and it means he can afford to miss only three more if he hopes to reach the 65-game threshold.

What This Means for Kawhi and the Clippers

It was starting to seem like Leonard had finally crossed his injury hurdle this season. His 53 games meant he has already surpassed the total of three of the last four seasons.

It’s yet another season in which he won’t go past 74 games, which is the highest ever he has reached. This time, however, it’s 65 games that is the target and any extended absence will make that impossible to reach.

The rule will mean that he will have no MVP or All-NBA consideration. It is harsh, but from the onset of the rule, Leonard perhaps stood no chance with his injury record, though he has managed to play this season and earn MVP consideration.

Leonard has always been worthy of the award, but his injury history cannot be denied as a hindrance to what should be one of the greatest NBA careers.

The Clippers are 4-10 without Leonard this season, which is every indication that his presence is the sole reason that even a play-in spot is within reach. That is enough criteria to be in MVP conversations, but the new criteria of reaching 65 games will suppress others.

The story of his entire prime has been one long “what if,” and this one just came when everyone genuinely thought he would have a hitch-free end to the season.

Eclipsing 65 games doesn’t automatically mean that Leonard will be the MVP. The race is tough, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, Jaylen Brown, and the likes in the front running.

More importantly for LA, maintaining a healthy Leonard is critical for the team to continue its surge as the postseason nears. With several tough contests left on the slate, No. 2 must be in uniform each night for the Clippers to stand a chance.