Clippers Could Take Look at 5x NBA All-Star After Latest Report

This five-time NBA All-Star reportedly wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

Matt Guzman

Feb 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) celebrates with center Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Feb 26, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) celebrates with center Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Chances are, if Utah Jazz forward ends up back in Los Angeles, it won't be with LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier in the offseason, reports from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel named the Southern California city as a "preferred" destination for the 36-year-old; a better fit for Love may be with the LA Clippers.

"Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles," Siegel reported. "If the Lakers were to pursue Love and reunite him with LeBron, they would need to move off another contract since they are hard-capped at the first apron and just $1.1 million from this mark."

Clippers Could Look at Love

Entering Year 18, Love is likely more interested in playing veteran for a contender than a team in a perpetual rebuild. Utah, even with Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen, is far from contention.

Per the latest report from NBA insider Marc Stein, Love is pursuing ways to join a different squad. As Siegel previously outlined, it could be difficult.

"When looking at the Clippers, they are basically in the same situation (as the Lakers)," Siegel said, "as they are $1.2 million from their first apron hard cap."

It doesn't eliminate the possibility, however.

Love turned 37 on Sunday. The forward most recently played for the Miami Heat, averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and an assist on 35 percent shooting from the field in 23 games played.

Near the end of the season, Love began trying to work his way into Erik Spoelstra's rotation. His mindset while doing so aligned with that of the veteran presence he's become.

"I’m just taking the vet approach right now," he said, "staying ready and staying in shape. But then just trying to lift up my teammates where I can.”

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after guard Terry Rozier (2) scored during the second half against the San Antonio
Feb 1, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after guard Terry Rozier (2) scored during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With the Clippers, Love could provide a safety net on the glass and add to the team's already-strong offensive résumé. Only a few more seasons in the NBA opens the door for a veteran minimum contract with any squad in the league — the biggest question then becomes which one.

Love wouldn't help lower the Clippers' average roster age, but if he is looking for a way out of Utah with a month remaining until training camp, it could be worth some research.

