LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 7: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers earned themselves a Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Do they have what it takes to survive and advance?

The pressure is on.

After falling behind 2-0 early in their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks, the LA Clippers have fought their way back to tie it up at three games apiece and force an all-important Game 7 at Staples Center on Sunday afternoon.

Getting to this point has been no easy task. In addition to overcoming double-digit deficits and doing whatever they can to survive the nightmare that is Luka Dončić, the Clippers still haven't resembled the team that we saw light up the league from three-point range all season. Had Kawhi Leonard played like a normal human being in Game 6, there's a good chance that LA would have been eliminated by now.

But alas, the Clippers are still standing, and they've given themselves one last opportunity to prove that they're the better team in the series. But to do so, they'll have to do the one thing that neither team has been able to accomplish so far: Win a game at home.

"We have got to bring this same energy again and even more," Reggie Jackson said after Game 6. "It is a Game 7. Unfortunately, we haven't won one yet at home in the playoffs, so we feel like we are due one, and they feel confident in our building."

The Clippers have come close to winning in Los Angeles in this series. In Game 1, LA recovered from an early 12-point deficit and tied the contest up at 100 late in the fourth quarter. In Game 2, they trailed by just four points with less than two minutes to play. And in Game 5, Leonard missed what would've been a game-tying three-pointer on LA's final possession.

As simple as it sounds, one major key for the Clippers will be opening the game with urgency. LA has looked sluggish in afternoon starts this season — particularly early on — and could fall into a deep hole if it can't get good looks to fall in the first quarter. On the other hand, the Mavericks went 27-0 in the regular season when leading after the first frame.

At the end of the day, though, the Clippers aren't going to win unless they get strong showings from Leonard and Paul George. After struggling in Game 5, the two combined for 65 points and played terrific defense in Game 6. Another 60+ point night may be necessary if LA is going to close this one out.

If the Clippers can pull out a win, they'll move on to face the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. A loss, however, could mean the end of this team as we know it. LA's second-round exit to the Denver Nuggets in 2020 was enough of a disappointment for the franchise to part ways with long-time coach Doc Rivers. A loss in the first round — to the very same team the Clippers beat in the opening round last year — could come with consequences.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (3-3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3)

Date: Sunday, June 6

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ABC

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6

Moneyline: Mavericks +205, Clippers -250

Point Total: O/U 210

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

