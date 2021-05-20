LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Full Playoff Schedule Revealed

The LA Clippers will kick off their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon.

The schedule for the first-round playoff series between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks has officially been released.

The first game of the best-of-seven series will take place this Saturday, May 22, at 4:30 p.m. PST. The full schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, May 22 at LA Clippers — 1:30 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 25 at LA Clippers — 7:30 p.m. PST (NBA TV)

Game 3: Friday, May 28 at Dallas Mavericks — 6:30 p.m. PST (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 at Dallas Mavericks — 6:30 p.m. PST (TNT)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 2 at LA Clippers — TBD (TBD)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 4 at Dallas Mavericks — TBD (TBD)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 6 at LA Clippers — TBD (TBD)

The Clippers and Mavericks met in the first round of the 2020 Playoffs as well, with the Clippers taking the series 4-2. LA went on to lose to the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The matchup features plenty of talent on both sides. The Clippers are led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom were named All-Stars for the 2020-21 regular season. On the other hand, the Mavericks have a talented young superstar in Luka Doncic, who has been one of the best players in the NBA all year.

The winner of this series will face either the Utah Jazz or the winner of Friday's final play-in game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the second round.

