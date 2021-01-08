LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers played their first of a two-game "series" with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, winning a close contest by a final score of 108-101. On Friday, they'll battle it out one more time.

There's plenty we can take from Wednesday's game into tonight's — including how well the Clippers defended Stephen Curry, for one — but it would be best to focus on the fact that LA's roster has finally returned to form.

With the exception of two-way player Jay Scrubb, the Clippers had their full roster available for the first time on Wednesday night. Not only did Marcus Morris Sr. make his season debut, but Kawhi Leonard appeared in his first back-to-back set since April of 2017.

The Clippers will be injury-free for Friday's game as well.

Morris looked solid in his debut, logging 12 points, two rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench. After the game, he described himself as a "team-first" player and explained why he wasn't a starter.

"Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it," Morris said. "The Clippers did me a favor by giving me what I've earned and what I've worked for."

Leonard, on the other hand, looked as spry as ever despite playing over 37 minutes the night before in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He failed to impress as a passer, committing a season-high seven turnovers, but scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field.

With a full day of rest under their belts, expect the Clippers to look much sharper in their second consecutive game against Golden State.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (6-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-4)

Date: Friday, January 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Chase Center

Broadcast Information: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Moneyline: Warriors +188, Clippers -225

Over/Under: 230

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

