LA Clippers' Guard Lou Williams OUT vs. Washington Wizards

Clippers Sixth Man Lou Williams will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards, according to Head Coach Tyronn Lue. Lue clarified that Williams is not injured—he just has the night off.

Rest shouldn’t be considered out of the ordinary for the 34-year-old shooting guard. He’s put quite a few miles on his tires (15 and 1/2 years, to be exact). Williams will be most needed in the postseason, not in a Tuesday night game in the middle of February against the fifth-worst defense in the NBA. The Clippers still have a ton of offensive firepower, particularly now that Kawhi Leonard and newly-named All-Star Paul George are healthy.

With Williams out, look for Tyronn Lue to give Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann more minutes. Luke Kennard might also be called upon, though his role has diminished in recent games.

Williams has earned some rest. After a slow start to the season, he stepped up for the Clippers throughout their injury-riddled February schedule. He’s posted averages of 17.5 points on 46% shooting and 39.5% from three-point range so far this month. With Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley and Nicolas Batum all out for stretches, Williams was the primary offensive engine. Now that his teammates are back, it makes sense that his coach would give him a breather.

Following Tuesday night’s game, the Clippers will travel to Memphis to play a two-game series against the Grizzlies. There is no reason to believe Williams will not travel with the team for this road trip.

