LA Clippers Injury Update: Serge Ibaka (Back) OUT vs. Dallas Mavericks

Serge Ibaka will miss his second game in a row with back tightness when the LA Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The LA Clippers will again be without veteran big Serge Ibaka when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Ibaka, who missed Monday's contest, is currently recovering from lower back tightness. He was previously considered questionable to play, but coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that he was downgraded before the game.

Ibaka first suffered the injury against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, going down late in the first quarter. He never returned to the game and has been sidelined ever since.

Fortunately, the Clippers still have a strong, young backup big available in Ivica Zubac. The 23-year-old started in Ibaka's place on Monday and picked up 15 points, 11 rebounds, a steal and an assist in a Clippers career-high 35 minutes of action. Although he can't stretch the floor as Ibaka can, Zubac is a better option to score at the rim and protect the paint.

The Clippers will also be without Patrick Beverley, who was previously ruled out for all three games of LA's road trip. The veteran guard exited early with knee soreness in the Clippers' win over the Golden State Warriors last week and has yet to return to the floor. Reggie Jackson will start in his place.

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

LA Clippers Interested in Trading for Ricky Rubio, Terry Rozier, George Hill

Marcus Morris Sr. Becomes Permanent Fixture of Starting Rotation