LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Doubtful to Play in Showdown with Suns

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard had his status upgraded ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Phoenix Suns, though it's still unlikely that he plays.
© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard had his status upgraded ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Phoenix Suns, though it's still unlikely that he plays.

The LA Clippers released a lengthy injury report on Tuesday evening, a little more than 24 hours ahead of their all-important showdown with the Phoenix Suns. Included on the list of injured players is Kawhi Leonard, who is considered doubtful to play. 

Surprisingly, this is good news for Leonard. The five-time All-Star was ruled out for at least a week last Tuesday with foot soreness, and although he's unlikely to play against Phoenix, this is at least a step in the right direction. 

If Leonard ends up being cleared to play, it's assumed that he'll have a minutes restriction. 

Joining Leonard on the injury report are Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey, who are considered questionable to play due to varying injuries. Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley remain out.

With several key players sidelined, expect the Clippers to look to Paul George to continue shouldering the load on offense. Despite a poor outing in Monday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, George is averaging 27.7 points per game in the month of April and has scored 30 points or more in seven of his last nine outings. 

Marcus Morris Sr. has also been a trusted source of offense as of late, as the veteran forward is averaging roughly 21 points per game over his last seven appearances. Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson have stepped up as well. 

Regardless of who is on the floor, there will be plenty of pressure on the Clippers to defeat the Suns on Wednesday night. Although LA currently has two more losses than Phoenix, a victory would put the Clippers up one in the win column and increase their chances of claiming the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference standings. A loss has the potential to be devastating.

The LA Clippers will take on the Phoenix Suns tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Jan 3, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
