LA Clippers Linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic in New Report
One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is the fact that multiple teams are gearing up to take Giannis Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks in free agency in 2027.
With so many rumors and reports about teams that want to trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo will begin the season in Milwaukee with a team that will look completely different.
Even though the Bucks superstar is staying, multiple teams sense the direction that the organization is going and are looking to capitalize on the opportunity of Giannis leaving.
Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the 2025 playoffs, and is now on the Portland Trailblazers after a stretch-and-waive provision from the Bucks, and Myles Turner signed a massive deal with Milwaukee to create one of the best frontcourts in the NBA.
Outside of that, however, there is not much to be excited about with Milwaukee's roster, which puts the Clippers' plans for the summer of 2027 in play.
New Report Links Clippers to Giannis and Jokic
While the prospect of prying Jokic away from the Nuggets is highly unlikely, the superstar center does have a player option for the 2027-28 season, making him a highly coveted player.
A new report from Sam Amick of The Athletic revealed that three teams could have their eyes on the two superstars, and the Clippers are positioning themselves to nab one of them.
“The Warriors, who are well aware that Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver’s Nikola Jokic both have player options for the 2027-28 season, are hardly alone on this star-hunting front. High-profile teams like the Lakers and Clippers have sent similar signals in recent months," Amick wrote.
The 2027 Plan for Los Angeles
Since letting Paul George and Russell Westbrook go in the summer of 2024, it was evident that the Clippers' front office was positioning their roster towards a certain year.
With rumors of Antetokounmpo and Jokic linked to the Clippers, this is not the first time that it has come up.
Earlier in the offseason, Bill Simmons and Zach Lowe of The Ringer also mentioned the summer of 2027 as the Clippers' target year.
"I think that's their endgame. That Summer in 2027. 'Short term? Let's try to win. Long term? Giannis' and that's how they're thinking," Simmons said.
Lowe replied, "Lawrence Frank does not wink subtly. It might be different with Giannis, he has a player option, but there ain't nothing subtle about how the Clippers operate."
Even with their cap situation heading into 2027, the Clippers put together one of their best rosters in years in the offseason, adding Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, and John Collins.
Will they be a contender in the Western Conference now? Yes, but they may have bigger plans up their sleeve over the next two offseasons.
