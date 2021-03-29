LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers look to extend their league-best winning streak against one of the best teams in the NBA.

The LA Clippers are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, having won five games in a row and six of their last seven. They'll have a chance to extend that streak on Monday night when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks, but it won't come easy.

Milwaukee is one of the best teams in the NBA on both ends of the ball, ranking second in net rating this season. Led by two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and two-way stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks have the talent to run with anybody. Recent history shows that they've had no issues with the Clippers, either.

The Bucks enter Monday's contest having won their last four meetings with the Clippers, including a 105-100 victory on Feb. 28. LA led for most of the second half of that game, but Milwaukee managed to pull out the win after the Clippers went scoreless over the final four minutes.

But LA appears to have turned a corner since then, playing some of their best basketball of the season after the All-Star break. Tonight's game will also be played on the Clippers' home floor, where they last beat the Bucks on Nov. 10, 2018.

Health won't be on LA's side — Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka and Rajon Rondo all remain sidelined — but momentum is. And as long as the Clippers have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way, they'll always have a chance to win.

This is a benchmark game for LA, and it's a chance for the team to maintain its momentum for the coming homestand. Expect a tightly-contested battle that goes down to the wire.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (31-16) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-16)



Date: Monday, March 29

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast Information: NBA TV

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -2

Moneyline: Bucks +110, Clippers -130

Point Total: O/U 231

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Related Stories

LA Clippers Executive Lawrence Frank: 'Playoff Rondo is a Real Thing'

Doc Rivers Believes LA Clippers and Lakers are 'Teams to Beat in the West'

Sources: Some LA Clippers Players Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine this Week