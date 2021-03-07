Paul George Sees Himself in Terance Mann: 'I'm one of T-Mann's biggest fans'

When LA Clippers star Paul George looks around the league, he doesn't have to go far to find a player who reminds him of himself.

Ahead of Sunday night's All-Star Game, George talked about what he's seen from teammate Terance Mann so far this season and explained why he sees a younger version of himself in the 24-year-old swingman.

"I'm one of T-Mann's biggest fans," George said. "I just love the kid. He reminds me of myself so much coming into the league... Just a kid and a player that can do just about everything on the floor. He's a strong kid, strong body, he's very mature for his age, he's a hard worker, and he just leaves it on the floor... I see so many similarities in myself in him that I went through on shooting the ball confidently because I was in those same situations... I think he's gonna be in this league very long, and he has a really good chance to become a really, really, really good player in this league."

Mann's development has been a welcome surprise, as the Florida State product looks like a completely different player than the one we saw throughout his rookie campaign. Not only has he impressed on both ends of the floor, but Mann has worked hard to improve his three-ball lately, which was his biggest weakness coming into the year.

Mann still has a ways to go before he can be considered a starting-caliber wing, but his performance over the last several weeks has earned him a permanent spot in the rotation. Since Feb. 3, Mann has made 16 appearances in a row and is averaging more than 20 minutes per game.

With George helping him along the way, there's no telling how far Mann could go with his NBA career.

Related Stories

Kawhi Leonard Says He Plans to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Paul George Reveals his Thoughts on Playing in the All-Star Game

Where Will Former Clipper Blake Griffin End Up?