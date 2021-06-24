LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns Game 3: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The LA Clippers return home to take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 3, where they'll look to begin chipping away at their 2-0 series deficit.

In the first round of the postseason, the LA Clippers rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks and took the series in seven games. In the next, they overcame another 2-0 deficit to the Utah Jazz despite losing All-Star Kawhi Leonard in Game 4.

Each time, the deficit felt more insurmountable than the last — but neither compares to what the Clippers have on their plates this go around.

Down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns, the Clippers will return to Los Angeles on Thursday night and look to get back into the series. However, they'll have to do so without Leonard, and presumably against one of the greatest point guards in the history of the game in Chris Paul.

Paul, who missed the first two games of the series due to health and safety protocols, is officially considered probable to return to the lineup for Game 3. The 36-year-old has had a strong postseason, averaging 15.7 points, 8.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 10 games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

If there's any bright side to Paul returning, it's that it'll take minutes away from Cameron Payne, who is averaging 20.0 points and 9.0 assists through the first two games of the series — but it's not like the Clippers would rather see Paul in his place.

Containing Paul won't be easy. The Clippers have clearly found something in putting Patrick Beverley on Devin Booker, so LA may prefer to have someone else cover Paul to keep Booker from getting hot. Whoever does get the assignment will need to stick close — Paul is a master of the mid-range, and he's still shifty enough to keep opponents on their heels.

On the other end of the floor, the Clippers will need someone other than Paul George and Reggie Jackson to step up as a scorer. Marcus Morris Sr. has typically filled that role in Leonard's absence, but he's been anything but efficient as he nurses a knee injury.

No matter the case, the Clippers will need to have a strong, collective two-way performance to extend the series and buy some time for Leonard's return. Otherwise, they may find themselves facing a deficit that not even they can rally from.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (0-2) vs. Phoenix Suns (2-0)

Date: Thursday, June 24

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Staples Center

Broadcast: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Suns -1.5

Moneyline: Clippers +100, Suns -118

Point Total: O/U 221.5

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

