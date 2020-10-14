Report: LA Clippers Interview Assistant Sam Cassell for Head Coaching Job

The LA Clippers don't appear to be leaving any stone unturned in their search for a new head coach.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers met with assistant Sam Cassell on Tuesday, who interviewed for the franchise's head coaching position.

Cassell, a member of Doc Rivers' staff dating back to 2014, is among the league's most experienced assistant coaches. He's been coaching since the 2009-2010 campaign when he got his start with the Washington Wizards and is as well-liked as they come.

He's been linked to other coaching vacancies around the league — particularly the Houston Rockets, where he got his start as a player in 1993 — but up until now, there's been no word as to whether he'd interview for LA's opening.

Instead, the main candidate linked to the Clippers is fellow assistant Tyronn Lue, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win its first NBA title in 2016.

Lue has drawn interest from several other teams — including the Philadelphia 76ers, before they hired Rivers — but the Clippers have long been considered the front-runner.

However, on Tuesday, Wojnarowski reported that Lue's candidacy was picking up steam in Houston. There's no word on whether he'll get the job or not, but if Houston extends an offer before the Clippers wrap up their search, that'll put LA in a difficult spot.

Perhaps that's why Cassell got his interview.

We touched on Cassell's candidacy a few days ago, as well as how we'd feel about him taking over this team. In short, Cassell seems like a solid fit. Not only is he terrific when it comes to player development, but Cassell's high basketball IQ and witty attitude make him an intriguing candidate who would vastly differ from Rivers' style.

No matter the result of LA's search, fans can rest assured the franchise will make the right decision.