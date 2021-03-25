LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

One night after dominating the San Antonio Spurs, the LA Clippers will get another shot at Kawhi Leonard's former team.

Less than 24 hours after routing the San Antonio Spurs, the LA Clippers will get another shot at Kawhi Leonard's former team.

LA dominated San Antonio from start to finish on Wednesday night, leading from wire-to-wire in their 134-101 victory. The Clippers got a terrific all-around effort from their stars and role players, as six scored in double-figures and 11 connected on at least one shot.

Fans shouldn't expect that kind of effort to be replicated, but the Clippers have had momentum on their side lately and are clearly the better team of the two. A win tonight would be LA's fourth in a row and fifth in their last six games. That said, there's no telling whether the team we saw take the floor last night will be the same one we see tonight.

With the trade deadline just hours away and the Clippers yet to make a move, there's a chance that LA could be without a key piece or two for tonight's contest. After all, plenty of rumors have been surfacing lately.

Whether the Clippers make a trade or not, two things are certain: Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley won't be available to play. Both players are still working on getting healthy after suffering injuries in the last few weeks and are currently without a timetable for return. Expect Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac to continue starting while they're out.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (29-16) at San Antonio Spurs (22-19)

Date: Thursday, March 25

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT



Venue: AT&T Center

Broadcast Information: NBA League Pass

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -6.5

Moneyline: Spurs +225, Clippers -275

Point Total: O/U 223.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

