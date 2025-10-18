LA Clippers Sign 6-foot-7 Forward to Two-Way After Warriors Game
The LA Clippers have made a handful of moves this offseason, and after the preseason ended on Friday night, they are making sure their roster is ready for the regular season.
On Friday, the Clippers picked up a three-point win over the Golden State Warriors in their preseason finale. Young guard Kobe Sanders led the Clippers in scoring with 25 points through 37 minutes off the bench, but another riser in the second unit turned some heads.
24-year-old rookie guard Jahmyl Telfort dropped nine points and three rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench while shooting 4-7 from the field. After playing a combined 14 minutes and scoring zero points in all other preseason games, Telfort made the most of his opportunity in Friday's finale.
In fact, Telfort played well enough to earn an NBA contract.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Clippers have signed Telfort to a two-way contract.
Telfort's impression on the Clippers
Telfort, an undrafted rookie out of Butler, has reportedly been impressing the Clippers with his defense, ultimately earning him a highly coveted two-way spot in LA.
The Athletic's Law Murray said that Telfort was able to go from undrafted to a two-way contract for having a "high level of awareness, [by] guarding everyone all the time, [and by being] tough plus skilled enough to play multiple positions."
Of course, very few expected Telfort to earn the Clippers' final two-way spot, but it is hard to argue against a player who plays high-level defense and makes smart plays. And, in college, Telfort was a high-level offensive talent as well.
As a fifth-year senior at Butler, Telfort averaged 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with 47.1/36.1/77.1 shooting splits. The 6-foot-7 wing will certainly get most of his run this season with the San Diego Clippers, but that is an ideal situation for the young standout with room to grow.
Clippers' opening day roster
The Clippers have now filled 17 of their 18 available roster spots, with just a standard contract available heading into the 2025-26 regular season.
Telfort joins Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders as LA's two-way guys, giving the Clippers a versatile group of players who will be traveling between Los Angeles and San Diego.
The Clippers are set to open their regular season against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and while Telfort likely will not touch the floor for LA for a while, he is a good player to keep in-house.