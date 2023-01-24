Lakers Trade Acquisition Rui Hachimura's Status vs. Clippers Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers made a trade to acquire Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday morning, sending out Kendrick Nunn and draft compensation for the former lottery pick. It was a solid move for the Lakers that hopes to bolster their scoring production, and it cost very little.

As expected, Hachimura will not be available for Tuesday night's game against the Clippers, as Lakers reporter Kyle Goon revealed that Hachimura's first game in a Lakers uniform would come against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday - at the earliest. This is of course due to Hachimura needing to arrive in Los Angeles and complete a physical.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they did not need to part with any key pieces to their rotation, and will not be negatively impacted by this trade when they face the Clippers. While they would love to have Hachimura available as soon as possible, that will not come until Wednesday at the earliest.

The Clippers have defeated the Lakers in nine-straight matchups, and will look to make it ten when they face off on Tuesday night. Coming off a major comeback win against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers will look for a very rare win against their hallway rivals, and close the gap between the two teams in the standings.

Having won their last two games, the Clippers will look to make it three-straight when they face the Lakers in what will be a home game for the purple and gold.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton