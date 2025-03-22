Latest Update on Ty Lue's Absence Before Clippers-Grizzlies
The LA Clippers are heading into a huge matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after winning four consecutive games and seven of their last eight.
The Clippers are clicking at the right time, with just 13 games left in the regular season, but a concerning development has come to life recently.
LA picked up a huge 13-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game on Tuesday but had to play without head coach Ty Lue on the sideline. Lue did not coach due to intensified back pain and is now set to miss Friday's game against Memphis too.
Despite being absent for his second straight game, Lue is reportedly feeling better and is likely just taking some extra time to get back near 100 percent. Even more concerning news, though, is that the Clippers will be without assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy for "at least a couple weeks" due to a family medical issue.
Van Gundy seems to be the heart of the Clippers' defense and is a major reason why they have the league's third-best defensive rating (109.5). But, of course, everyone hopes that everything is okay for Van Gundy and his family, as their well-being is the top priority.
The Clippers being without their head coach and one of their top assistants is a tough situation, but the team is getting hot at the right time and it does not seem like they will let this stop them.
The Clippers and Grizzlies face off at 10:30 p.m. EST in LA on Friday.