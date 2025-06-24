LeBron James Makes Bold Kawhi Leonard, Cooper Flagg Comparison

If all goes as expected, Dallas will soon become the first team since 1989 to start three No. 1 overall picks in the same lineup



🔸 2011: Kyrie Irving

🔸 2012: Anthony Davis

🔸 2025: Cooper Flagg



The last team to do it? The iconic ’89 Lakers with Magic, Kareem, and Worthy.… pic.twitter.com/kYfzJUGkfo