LeBron James Makes Injury Announcement Before Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably playing the best basketball in the Western Conference right now. The team that once didn't look like a sure-fire playoff team now looks like a legitimate contender.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they've been reeling as of late and will be thrown into the fire against the Lakers on Friday night.
To make matters worse, it's looking like the Clippers will have to deal with LeBron James as they face off against a Laker team on a back-to-back.
After the Lakers faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, LeBron announced that the hamstring issue he had been dealing with was not a concern.
Via@mcten: "LeBron James says his hamstring is not a concern and he will determine his status for Friday’s Clippers game after waking up tomorrow."
Despite being 40 years old, LeBron has been absolutely tremendous for the Lakers, especially after Luka Doncic was traded to the team.
Through 53 games this season, LeBron is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 52/40/77 shooting from the field. His three-point shooting has increased tremendously as he's gotten older and less athletic.
Even with Kawhi Leonard on the floor, the Clippers don't have an answer for LeBron right now and didn't have one in early February. It takes a fully healthy Leonard to handle a healthy LeBron.
The LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
