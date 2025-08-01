LeBron James Raises Eyebrows With Latest Post Amid Trade Rumors
It's hard to believe LeBron James could ever become a member of the LA Clippers. In fact, it almost feels like a guarantee that he never would be.
Despite that strong feeling, LeBron James' recent Instagram post has sent the NBA world into a frenzy. On Monday afternoon, LeBron posted on Instagram from one of the LA Clippers' former practice facilities.
"Say whatever you want but you damn sure won't be able to say I didn't put in the WORK!! 👑 . We'll see what happens when I no longer exist. Man F this Shhhhhh," James said.
Despite all the confidence in believing LeBron James would never leave the Lakers for the Clippers, fans began immediately questioning themselves.
"I thought you got traded to the Clippers don’t scare me like that bron 😂," said one Lakers fan.
"Bro wants to be a clipper….," said another Lakers fan.
"Why we in the clippers gym gangy," said another concerned Lakers fan.
"LeClipper," said one Clippers fan jokingly.
The Odds of LeBron James Moving to the Clippers Amidst Trade Rumors
As it stands, the entire NBA offseason has been shrouded in reports of LeBron James potentially leaving the Los Angeles Lakers this season or next season. There have been rumors of James joining the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors, but very little on the superstar joining the Clippers.
"Dallas, I'm told that they would only be interested in LeBron [James] in a buyout situation," ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on ESPN Radio 710 in Los Angeles.
In all likelihood, the LA Clippers would not make a trade for LeBron James. If he were to get bought out, then everything would be a completely different story. No one expected Bradley Beal to get bought out by the Phoenix Suns, but it's hard to see LeBron ever getting bought out by the Lakers.
According to a recent report from the Dallas Hoops Journal, Luka Doncic reportedly wants LeBron James to retire with the Los Angeles Lakers and does not want to push him out of the team. If that's the case, it'll be even harder to see LeBron leave the Lakers or join the Clippers.
With the way things look for the Clippers right now, the team deserves to get their full roster a shot next season. While it may be one of the oldest teams in NBA history, it's also one of the most talented from top to bottom.