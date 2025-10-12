Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets take the floor against each other for the first time this preseason in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff matchup, which the Nuggets took four games to three.
The Nuggets look to be at full strength going into Sunday's matchup, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, while the Clippers have a handful of key pieces that may be held back.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Injury Report
The Nuggets have no injuries to speak of going into Sunday night's game and should be able to play the entire roster on the court if head coach David Adelman desires. After missing the Nuggets' last preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, Aaron Gordon practiced again on Friday and will be good to go against the Clippers.
The Clippers have two players to worry about going into Sunday, and it appears that they will have to wait another game to see their new All-Star make his debut.
Bradley Beal is the most significant player on the Clippers' injury report, as the three-time All-Star will be missing his second consecutive game. Beal missed the Clippers' first preseason outing against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions and is now set to miss Sunday's game against the Nuggets with knee soreness.
The Clippers plan to bring Beal along "slowly," Clippers reporter Joey Linn said ahead of the team's preseason opener.
Bogdan Bogdanovic is the other injured LA player, as he left the Clippers' first preseason game against the Lions early due to back soreness and did not return. The Clippers will have to keep a close eye on their guard's status to see if he should be limited on Sunday.
Beyond those two injuries, fans can expect other big-name Clippers like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul to net some time on the court against the Nuggets' own stars. Leonard, Harden, and Ivica Zubac all played at least 16 minutes against the Lions, while 11 players off the Los Angeles bench, including Paul and Brook Lopez, turned in double-digit minutes.
The Clippers and the Nuggets will be battling for top spots in a tough Western Conference all regular season, and expect to see each other in the playoffs again, just as they did last season.
It all starts Sunday. Their preseason matchup will surely be a hard-fought battle, even if it's preseason, as neither team wants to lose the momentum against the other during a game that will surely be a preview of many fierce games to come in the regular season.
The Clippers host the Nuggets at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles at 9:30 pm ET on Sunday night.