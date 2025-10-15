Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers have just four preseason games on their schedule, and begin the second half of that on Wednesday night when they travel to face the Sacramento Kings on their Northern California tour. Coming off a loss against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, the Clippers will look to gain some momentum heading into the regular season with a pair of wins over divisional opponents.
Over the offseason, the Clippers made significant moves to improve their roster, adding more veteran talent to their roster as they look to capitalize on what's left of the James Harden-Kawhi Leonard championship window. Still looking to get the new-look team fully out there, that won't be the case for the Clippers on Wednesday night.
Who's Available?
Looking at both the Kings and the Clippers, neither team is expected to return players who were inactive in prior games. However, stars like James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Zach LaVine, and Domontas Sabonis are all expected to suit up.
Last season, the Clippers swept the four-game season series against the Kings, with two of those games being decided by one point.
Who's Out/Trending?
Starting with the Clippers, head coach Ty Lue informed the media that Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic are still sidelined and will be OUT against the Kings. Beal has been dealing with a knee injury, while Bogdanovic has been dealing with a back injury. Beal has yet to appear in the preseason, while Bogdanovic has played just two minutes.
Looking at the Sacramento Kings, Keagan Murray is OUT after suffering a torn UCL in his left thumb during the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Kings forward is expected to be out for at least the first 10 games of the regular season.
As for the other injuries, guard Malik Monk is QUESTIONABLE with an illness, but has appeared in both of Sacramento's preseason games so far. Lastly, forward DeMar DeRozan is listed as PROBABLE with right groin soreness, as he has appeared in both of Sacramento's preseason games as well.
While the Kings reportedly just agreed to a deal with Russell Westbrook to sign the former league MVP, he won't be ready to go for Sacramento until his deal is officially signed and announced, as he'll likely be ready in time for the start of the regular season.
Tip-off in Sacramento is set for 10:00 p.m. EST.