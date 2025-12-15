Clippers Injury Report: LA Suddenly Dealing With James Harden Injury on Monday

As the oldest team in the NBA, the Los Angeles Clippers should be benefitting from the long breaks between games during the NBA Cup semifinals. The Clippers played only one game in the last eight games, their loss against the Rockets on Thursday. This has given them an opportunity to practice and get healthy.

Unfortunately, the opposite has happened for the Clippers. Just when the fans were hoping to finally have a long stretch with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden both healthy, Joey Linn of SI reported that Harden was questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left calf contusion. In addition to Harden, the Clippers may be without Nicolas Batum, who is questionable with an illness.

James Harden is questionable for tomorrow’s game against Memphis with a left calf contusion. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 15, 2025

Clippers Injury Report: James Harden Questionable vs. Grizzlies on Monday

When Harden sustained the injury and its severity are unclear. Presumably, the issue popped up in practice this week, adding to the already frustrating Clippers' start to the season.

If Harden misses the game on Monday, it will be his second missed game of the season. The Clippers are already short-handed in the backcourt after Chris Paul's departure, which will force Ty Lue to get creative. Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic would presumably start together in the backcourt, with Kobe Sanders getting an extended run off the bench. New two-way signing RayJ Dennis could be in line to make his Clippers debut as well.

Sitting at 6-19, the Clippers can't afford an extended absence for Harden. As the team's primary offensive engine, Harden is irreplaceable on this team. Without him, the Clippers are low on passing and shooting. Whether the offense can score enough without Harden's playmaking remains to be seen, but the Clippers' track record so far this season paints a bleak picture. Without Harden on the floor, the Clippers have a miserable 103.3 offensive rating this season per Cleaning the Glass, which would rank as the worst offense in the NBA by a mile.

Heading into a gauntlet of a schedule over the next two weeks, the Clippers need Harden. If he gets ruled out for multiple games, the Clippers can say goodbye to their hopes of turning this season around. The Grizzlies game offers the best chance for a Clippers win in their upcoming schedule. With Zach Edey recently added to their long list of injuries that already has Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, John Konchar, and Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies aren't as formidable as some thought before the season. Unless the Clippers have all their stars ready and clicking, however, that will not matter.

