Lou Williams: ‘There's One thing I Haven't Done...Win an NBA Championship.’

Prior to Lou Williams' recent scoring resurgence, many fans and media members alike were claiming that his relevancy as a player was coming to an end. His teammate Patrick Beverley noticed this, and made sure to hold the media accountable in his postgame interview, following the Clippers’ blowout win over the Cavaliers on Sunday night.

"Y'all were trying to down my boy,” Beverley said, staring directly into the Zoom conference’s camera and the souls of the media members on the other side of it. “Everyone was against him. Now you're on his side."

Williams proved the doubters wrong by simply playing his game—and what a game it was.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both out with injuries, Williams was given his first start of the season and the burden of being the number one option for the Clippers offensively. He answered the call emphatically, dropping 30 points and ten assists (both season-highs), and looked like a primary engine for a team that desperately needed one.

When asked postgame if Williams pays any attention to the doubters, he gave an answer that only someone with his level of wisdom and maturity could provide.

"This is my 16th year,” Williams said calmly. “I'm a three-time Six Man of the Year winner. ... I've seen a lot of guys come and go in this business and I'm still here. As far as talk goes, I don't have a lot to prove in that area."

It’s clear that Williams isn’t motivated, or even phased, by what people say about him. he then added a tidbit of what does motivate him.

"There's one thing I haven't done in this business and that's win an NBA Championship," he said. "I feel like we have a high-caliber team that gives us an opportunity to do that. That's the thing that gets me up and motivated."

It’s a great goal to have. Williams has already etched his name into the NBA history books by becoming the league’s all-time leading bench scorer, but a title would solidify his legend even more. He’ll never make the Hall of Fame or any all-time player ranking lists, but you cannot tell the story of the NBA without Williams’ name popping up at some point.

But it’s fairly apparent that Williams isn’t aiming for a championship to validate himself to anyone. He knows who he is and what he’s worth as a player. He just wants to win.

